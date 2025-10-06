Iran steals the show at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, official says

TEHRAN – Aliasghar Hadizadeh, head of Iran’s para-athlete association, praised the performance of Iranian competitors at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Iran finished third at the 12th edition, claiming nine gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.

The event ran from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India.

Brazil topped the medal table with 44 medals (15 gold, 20 silver, 9 bronze). China earned 13 golds, 22 silvers, and 17 bronzes (total 52 medals) but finished second due to having two fewer golds than Brazil.

“Our athletes’ performance marked a historic achievement for the competition. We had not previously reached such a scale. Our best prior results were four gold medals in a single campaign, and in Paris, Kobe, Dubai, and London, we could only achieve three golds at most,” Hadizadeh told Tehran Times.

“I hope our athletes can continue this momentum and perform strongly at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya and the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. I thank all athletes, coaches, and supporters who stood by the team in Delhi and wished continued victories,” he added.