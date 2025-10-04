Iran’s Baziyar takes gold at 2025 New Delhi

TEHRAN – Ali Baziyar of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Baziyar came first at the Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final with a throw of 32.24 meters.

The silver medal went to Russian athlete Ivan Revenko with 31.68 meters.

Iran’s Erfan Bondori seized the bronze medal with a throw of 31.23 meters.

Aliasghar Javanmardi at the Men's Discus Throw F11, Amirhossein Alipour at the Men's Shot Put F11, Elham Salehi at the Women's Javelin Throw F54, Saeid Afrooz at the Men's Javelin Throw F34, and Hassan Bajoulvand at the Men's Discus Throw F11had previously won five gold medals.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.