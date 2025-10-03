Iranian para athletes win two more golds at 2025 New Delhi

TEHRAN – Hassan Bajoulvand and Aliasghar Javanmardi of Iran won two gold medals at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Friday.

Bajoulvand took a gold at the Men's Discus Throw F11 with a throw of 41.70 meters.

Brazilian thrower Alessandro Rodrigo Silva won the silver with 40.14 meters and the bronze medal went to Álvaro del Amo Cano from Spain with 39.28 meters.

Javanmardi came first at the Men's Shot Put F35 Final with 17.17 meters.

Argentine Hernán Emanuel Urra claimed the silver, throwing 16.77 meters and China’s Fu Xinhan seized the bronze medal with15.64 meters.

Amirhossein Alipour at the Men's Shot Put F11, Elham Salehi at the Women's Javelin Throw F54 and Saeid Afrooz at the Men's Javelin Throw F34 had previously won three gold medals.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.