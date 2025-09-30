2025 World Para Athletics Championships: Salehi takes bronze

TEHRAN – Iranian woman shot putter Elham Salehi claimed a bronze medal at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Salehi seized the bronze medal with a throw of 7.17 meters at the Shot Put F54 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

Mexican Gloria Zarca and Elizabeth Rodrigues Gomes of Brazil won gold and silver with 7.97 and 7.78 meters, respectively.

Iran’s Amanolah Papi had previously won a bronze medal at the Men's Javelin Throw F57.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.