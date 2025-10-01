Elham Salehi takes gold at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian woman javelin thrower Elham Salehi won a gold medal at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

She finished in first place with a throw of 17.06 meters at the Women's Javelin Throw F54 Final.

Mexican throwers Alondra Salazar and Rebeca Citlaly Cortes won a silver and bronze medal respectively with 16.83 and 15.48 meters.

Previously, Amirhossein Alipour and Mahdi Olad claimed a gold and silver medal at the Men's Shot Put F11 with a throw of 14.59 meters.

Javelin thrower Amanolah Papi and shot putter Elham Salehi had previously won two bronze medals.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.