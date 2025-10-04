Khosravi collects gold at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

TEHRAN – Yasin Khosravi of Iran won a gold medal at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Khosravi won the gold medal at the Men's Shot Put F57 Final with a throw of 16.60 and also bettered his own world record.

Indian athlete Soman Rana took the silver with 14.69 meters and the bronze medal went to Finland’s Teijo Koopikka with a throw of 14.51 meters.

Aliasghar Javanmardi at the Men's Discus Throw F11, Amirhossein Alipour at the Men's Shot Put F11, Elham Salehi at the Women's Javelin Throw F54, Saeid Afrooz at the Men's Javelin Throw F34, Hassan Bajoulvand at the Men's Discus Throw F11 and Ali Baziyar at the Men's Javelin Throw F54 had previously won six gold medals for Iran.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.