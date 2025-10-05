Iranian throwers win two more golds at 2025 New Delhi

TEHRAN – Mehran Nikoee Majd and Sadegh Beit Sayah claimed two gold medals at the final day of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Nikoee Majd finished in first place at the Men’s Shot Put F34 with a throw of 12.27 meters, setting a new world record as well.

Ahmad Hindi of Jordan (11.87) and Colombian Mauricio Valencia (11.50) won silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Sadegh Beit Sayah also won Iran’s ninth gold medal at the in Men’s Javelin Throw F41 with 48.86 meters.

Indian thrower Navdeep Singh (45.46) and China’s Sun Pengxiang (43.60) claimed silver and bronze medal respectively.

Aliasghar Javanmardi at the Men's Discus Throw F11, Amirhossein Alipour at the Men's Shot Put F11, Elham Salehi at the Women's Javelin Throw F54, Saeid Afrooz at the Men's Javelin Throw F34, Hassan Bajoulvand at the Men's Discus Throw F11, Ali Baziyar at the Men's Javelin Throw F54, and Yasin Khosravi at the Men's Shot Put F57 had previously won seven gold medals for Iran.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries competed in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.