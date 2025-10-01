Iranian sprinter Safarzadeh seizes silver at 2025 New Delhi

TEHRAN - Iranian woman sprinter Hajar Safarzadeh won a silver medal at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

She narrowly lost to Russian Anna Kulinich-Sorokina in the Women's 400m T12 Final.

Safarzadeh finished in second place with a time of 56.39 seconds. Kulinich-Sorokina took the gold with 56.38 seconds, while the bronze medal went to Venezuelan Alejandra Paola Pérez López with 56.66 seconds.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.