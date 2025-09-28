Iran javelin thrower Papi takes bronze at New Delhi 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian javelin thrower Amanolah Papi won a bronze medal at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, India on Sunday.

Papi seized a bronze at the Men's Javelin Throw F57 with a throw of 51.55 meters with personal best and season best efforts.

Mohammad Khalvandi of Turkey won a gold medal with 53.30 meters and silver medal went to Uzbekistan’s Yurkinbek Odilov with 52.06 meters.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships competition will feature 186 medal events (101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed), 15 more than at the last edition of the championships in Kobe.