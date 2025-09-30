Iranian shot putters win gold and silver at 2025 New Delhi

TEHRAN – Amirhossein Alipour and Mahdi Olad claimed a gold and silver medal respectively at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Alipour finished in first place at the Men's Shot Put F11 with a throw of 14.59 meters.

Olad seized the silver with 14.23 meters and the bronze medal went to Spaniard Alvaro del Amo Cano with 13.70 meters.

Iran’s javelin thrower Amanolah Papi and shot putter Elham Salehi had previously won two bronze medals.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.