Iran’s Afrooz takes gold at 2025 New Delhi

TEHRAN – Saeid Afrooz of Iran claimed a gold medal at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Thursday.

He finished in first place at the Men's Javelin Throw F34 Final with 41.52 meters. He also improved on his own mark of 41.16 set in World Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Colombian throwers Diego Meneses Medina and Mauricio Valencia won silver and bronze medals with 39.19m and 37.94m, respectively.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.