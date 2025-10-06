Samieinejad appointed as new head of IMIDRO
October 6, 2025 - 15:53
TEHRAN- Mohammad Masoud Samieinejad was appointed as the new head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) in a ceremony attended by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak.
Atabak introduced Samieinejad as the head of IMIDRO on Monday during a visit to the organization.
During the ceremony, the minister appreciated the services of Mohammad Aghajanlou, the former head of the organization, over the past year.
Samieinejad holds a Ph.D. in Mining and is a prominent figure in this field.
In his career portfolio, Samieinejad has served as the CEO of the Persian Investment Group and the CEO of Mobarakeh Steel Company.
MA
