Samieinejad appointed as new head of IMIDRO

TEHRAN- Mohammad Masoud Samieinejad was appointed as the new head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) in a ceremony attended by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak.

Atabak introduced Samieinejad as the head of IMIDRO on Monday during a visit to the organization.

During the ceremony, the minister appreciated the services of Mohammad Aghajanlou, the former head of the organization, over the past year.

Samieinejad holds a Ph.D. in Mining and is a prominent figure in this field.

In his career portfolio, Samieinejad has served as the CEO of the Persian Investment Group and the CEO of Mobarakeh Steel Company.

