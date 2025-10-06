International Union of Journalists (IUJ) announces newly elected Executive Council for 2025–2027

The Election Commission of the International Union of Journalists (IUJ) officially announced the results of the Executive Council elections for the term 2025–2027, held on October 5, 2025. The elections were conducted in full accordance with the IUJ Constitution, ensuring transparency, fairness, and broad participation from member journalists across different regions of the world.

According to the official results, Carlos Felipe Villa Prado from Chile has been elected President, while Rosan Puri from Nepal has been elected as Vice President 1. Other Vice Presidents elected include Héctor Parra Gonzalez from Mexico, Nelson Del Castillo from Puerto Rico, and Dulashi Darmasena from Sri Lanka, representing women journalists. Z. A. Muhammad from Pakistan has been elected General Secretary, with Sudewa Hettiarachchi from Sri Lanka and Martin Kalos from the Czech Republic elected as Assistant General Secretaries. Denisa Petrilaková from the Czech Republic has been elected as Treasurer, and Marek Traczyk from Poland has been elected as Chairman of the Executive Committee.

The elected members of the Executive Committee include Dipendra Kunwar from Nepal, Jaime Villarroel from Chile, René Vega Giles from Mexico, Roman Blasco from the Czech Republic, Adeel Shahid from Pakistan, and Sabin Dhamala from Nepal.

In a related announcement, Muhammad Masood Younis has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator and Spokesperson of the International Union of Journalists (IUJ). The IUJ has expressed appreciation to all participants, national journalist associations, and observers for upholding democratic values, transparency, and professionalism throughout the electoral process. The newly elected leadership has pledged to strengthen international solidarity among journalists, defend press freedom, and promote ethical journalism across the globe.