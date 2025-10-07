Daily output of small-scale power plants surpasses 1,600 MW

TEHRAN – Iran’s small-scale power plants have increased their total daily electricity generation capacity to over 1,600 megawatts, according to the Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company (Tavanir).

Abolfazl Asadi, Tavanir’s deputy for planning and economic affairs, said the expansion of distributed generation systems has become a key element of the country’s electricity policy in recent years.

“These small-scale power plants, often located close to consumption centers, have significantly improved supply reliability and reduced transmission losses by as much as 12 percent,” he said.

Asadi noted that small-scale combined heat and power (CHP) plants and other distributed units help maintain base-load generation and continuous 24-hour electricity supply, complementing solar plants that operate during daylight hours. “The efficiency of these hybrid systems can reach up to 70 percent,” he added.

EF/MA