Amir Kabir memorial hall reopens in Golestan Palace

TEHRAN-- The Amir Kabir Memorial Hall in Talar-e Almas (Almas Mansion) of Golestan Palace was reopened with the unveiling of some of the educational documents of the Qajar period, including the academic records of Qajar King Ahmad Shah and a group of students from madrasa of Dar ul-Funun.

According to IRIB, Afrin Emami, director of the Golestan Palace World Heritage site, said that this educational document records the names and grades of Ahmad Shah, the crown prince, and 15 students of Dar ul-Funun school, along with a list of academic subjects, the names of the professors of each subject, and the details of the students' parents.

She added that this historical record, which is considered one of the unique documents related to the educational system of the Qajar period, is displayed in the courtyard of this historic school along with a picture of Ahmad Shah and his brother alongside the students and professors of the Dar ul-Funun school.

Appreciating the cultural initiative of the Hedayat family, she stated the two historical documents were donated by Alamtaj Hedayat, the daughter of Gholam Ali Khan (grandchild of Mokhber ol-Molk), to the Historical Documents Center of the Golestan Palace World Heritage site and are currently on display to the visitors in the Amir Kabir Hall of the Almas Mansion.

Emami emphasized that the reopening of the Amir Kabir Memorial Hall of the Almas Mansion, which was completed after a period of restoration and preparation, has provided a new opportunity for those interested in the history of Iranian education and culture to closely observe a lesser-known part of the scientific heritage of the Qajar era.

Simultaneously with the opening of the Amir Kabir Hall of the Almas Mansion, the Anthropology Museum in the Abyaz Palace of the Golestan Palace World Heritage Site was also reopened.

KD

