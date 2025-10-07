‘United Iran’ event commemorates national unity during 12-day war

TEHRAN – The national event “United Iran”, celebrating the Iranian people’s unity and compassion during the recent 12-day conflict with the Zionist regime, was held Tuesday morning, October 7, at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah in Tehran.

Attendees included families of martyrs from the recent 12-day war, jihadist activists, key figures from the Resistance, and participants in the United Iran campaign.

During the ceremony, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, lauded the Iranian people’s spirit of selflessness and solidarity, emphasizing Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s pivotal role in supporting the oppressed.