First round of Gaza talks in Egypt ends on ‘positive’ note

The first round of indirect talks between mediators and Hamas in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, concluded Tuesday and was described by participants as positive, producing a roadmap and mechanisms for the current negotiating cycle.

Hamas told mediators that the continued bombing of Gaza is a major impediment to freeing Israeli captives, officials told Al Jazeera.

The delegation included senior negotiators Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, both of whom survived a deadly Israeli strike in Doha last month.

The talks follow the recent announcement of President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, which has introduced a new framework for resolving the conflict.

The plan outlines a phased approach, beginning with a ceasefire and the release of hostages, followed by the establishment of a transitional governance structure in Gaza.

Key elements include the demilitarization of Gaza, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the creation of a "Board of Peace" to oversee the transition, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair reportedly among those under consideration for this role.