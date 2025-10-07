UAE, EU anger Iran yet again with renewed claims to historic Persian islands

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has categorically rejected interventionist and unfounded allegations in a joint statement issued at a foreign ministerial meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union.

Esmail Baghaei noted the allegations, particularly the rehash of claims by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the three Iranian islands of the Greater and Lesser Tunbs as well as Abu Musa, amount to unwarranted interference in Iran’s defense matters and the country’s nuclear issue.

He warned against any destructive and divisive meddling by some European countries in the Persian Gulf affairs.

The spokesperson put strong emphasis on Iran’s undisputed and eternal sovereignty over the three islands, describing them as an integral part of Iran’s territory.

He reiterated the repetition of groundless claims in politically-motivated statements is legally void and will not change geographical realities and historical facts.

Baghaei condemned acts of sedition by certain members of the European Union, namely Germany and France, which not only offer unflinching support to the genocidal Israeli regime as the sole possessor of atomic arms in the region, but also impose their desires and political objectives on the entire European Union.

He said the European Union’s unwarranted interference in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman’s affairs will not help settle the continent’s domestic problems and conflicts, but only shows their hypocritical and divisive policy vis-à-vis Iran and the entire Persian Gulf.

Baghaei further denounced claims in the statement over Iran’s defense capabilities as unacceptable interference in issues pertinent to Iran’s national sovereignty. “Parties which, on the one hand, turn our region into a large arsenal of advanced destructive weapons, and, on the other hand, have exposed the Wes Asia region to endless wars due to their inaction toward the domineering attitude of a genocidal and aggressor regime or their all-out military and political support for the regime,” the spokesperson explained.

In what’s being described as a “shameful” statement in Iranian circles, the GCC and EU flagrantly called on Iran to end what they called the “occupation” of the three Iranian islands, resume cooperation with the international Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and halt the proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones, the country’s most important defense assets against Western aggression and terrorism.

The Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

The UAE has, in numerous occasions, laid claim on the three islands. However, Iran has rejected the UAE’s claims of sovereignty over the three islands outright, reiterating Tehran’s ownership of the islands.