Over 13m tons of essential goods imported in H1

TEHRAN – Iran imported 13.5 million tons of essential goods during the first half of the current Iranian year (March – September), up 12.5 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The value of imported essential goods reached $9.07 billion, marking a 1.5 percent decline compared with the previous year, the report said.

Corn, edible oils (including semi-solid, liquid, and crude varieties), and rice were the top imported commodities, totaling 5.19 million tons, 1.07 million tons, and 965,000 tons, respectively.

Imports of barley and wheat also rose significantly, increasing by 50 percent and 141 percent in volume compared with the same period last year.

The country imported 118,000 tons of various legumes worth $160 million during the first six months, representing a 38 percent increase in volume and a 30 percent rise in value year-on-year.

According to IRICA, essential goods accounted for 72 percent of the total weight of Iran’s imports in the first half of the year.

