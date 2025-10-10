Iran’s Moeini snatches silver at 2025 World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Alireza Moeini of Iran snatched a silver medal at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships on Thursday.

Bulgarian Karlos Nasar was surprisingly out of the medals in fourth place at halfway in the 94kg snatch before pulling ahead in clean and jerk. He did it in style, finishing with the clean and jerk world record of 222kg.

On 173-222-395, Nasar finished 4kg clear of the snatch winner Alireza Moeini from Iran. Moeini led Nasar by 9kg after making a snatch world record on 182kg – becoming Iran’s first world record holder since Sohrab Moradi. He also lifted 209kg in clean and jerk and won the silver with 391kg.

Jokser Albornoz from Colombia was hugely impressive in winning three medals – one more than Nasar – from the B Group. He took snatch bronze, clean and jerk silver and bronze on total with a six-from-six 175-215-390.

Ali Alipour from Iran was fourth on 176-211-387. His former team-mate Kianoush Rostami, lifting for Kosovo for the first time, was fifth with 172-205-377 from two good lifts. “I will do much better next year,” said Rostami, 34, who won Olympic gold in 2016.