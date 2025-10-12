Iran clinch historic 2025 World Weightlifting Championship title

TEHRAN - In a thrilling display of power and precision, Iran’s men’s team emerged as the dominant force at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships, held in Førde, Norway, from Oct. 2 to 11.

With a final tally of 387 points, Iran claimed the title for the first time since their breakout year in Anaheim 2017. The victory marked a watershed moment for Iranian weightlifting, signaling a resurgence of their program on the global stage.

Alireza Moeini in 94kg weight class and Alireza Nasiri in 110kg won two silvers in total for Iran. Moeini also won a gold medal in the stanch as well as two silvers won by Nasiri (110kg), Ali Alipour (94kg) in clean and jerk, and a bronze medal by Ali Davoudi (+110kg).

The 2025 World Weightlifting Championships were held in Førde, Norway from Oct. 2 to 11.