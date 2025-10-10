Iran’s Nasiri wins silver at 2025 World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Alireza Nasiri of Iran claimed a silver medal at the 2025 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships Friday night.

Nasiri lifted 184kg in the snatch and 231kg in the clean and jerk and won the silver with 415kg.

The gold medal went to Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev with (196-232-428). His compatriot Ruslan Nurudinov snatched the bronze with (186-228-414) in the Men's 110kg weight class.

Iran’s Alireza Moeini had won a silver medal on Thursday in the 94kg class.

The 2025 World Weightlifting Championships is an ongoing weightlifting competition taking place in Førde, Norway from Oct. 2 to 11.