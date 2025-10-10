Iran, Rwanda align standards to boost trade cooperation

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s National Standards Organization (INSO) met with Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry to discuss expanding cooperation through the harmonization of standards, conformity assessment, and laboratory accreditation.

According to INSO, Farzaneh Ansari held talks with Rwanda’s Trade and Industry Minister, Sebahizi Prudence, on the sidelines of the annual ISO meeting, emphasizing the need to facilitate trade by aligning standards and implementing joint training programs for women entrepreneurs in areas such as quality, innovation, digital transformation, and emerging standards.

Ansari noted that Rwanda’s successful experience in establishing an e-government system provides numerous opportunities for joint collaboration.

For his part, the Rwandan minister welcomed the proposals, particularly those related to science, technology, and the empowerment of youth and women, expressing interest in drawing on Iran’s century-long experience in standardization.

