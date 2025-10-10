75 years on: Indonesia – Iran shared responsibilities and solidarity 

TEHRAN – When I was inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto as Indonesian Ambassador to Iran, the message I received was clear: advance Indonesia-Iran relations across all sectors, and navigate both countries’ mutual interests amidst delicate geopolitical situation.

I firmly believe in the goal, in the benefits it will manifest for both countries, and in simply acknowledging that Indonesia and Iran are emerging regional powers whose cooperation should be closer than what it is today – politically, economically, and culturally.

Indonesia officially joined BRICS as a full member in January 2025, making it the first Southeast Asian country in the group and adding to its memberships in the WTO, NAM, OIC, and D8. Both Indonesia and Iran now belong to BRICS alongside major powers like China, Russia, and India. This membership enables both countries to pursue reform of global governance aligned with Indonesia and Iran’s interests and to – let me just say the quiet part loud – diversify options from Western-dominated institutions.

During the 12-Day War, not only did Indonesia condemn Israel’s unlawful attack on Iran, we were also committed to keep our embassy open, showcasing our trust on Iran’s ability to protect our remaining nationals, including diplomatic corps.

Politically, Iran is navigating a complex transition while seeking expanded cooperation globally. I would posit that the importance of cooperation between Indonesia and Iran is threefold: a) mutual support to create peace and stability internationally, b) strategic economic and technological benefits, and c) culturally both countries represent significant voice in Islamic world.

Indonesia-Iran’s common Islamic identity often shapes our position in multilateral forums. Both countries consistently back each other on issues, most notably on Palestine. The IAEA General Conference and UN General Assembly session which took place just weeks ago also went so much to show the urgency for cooperation and collaboration in the face of adversity to create lasting peace in the region. I am hopeful that Indonesia can play its part, both individually and also through ASEAN. As ASEAN will hold its Summit this October under Malaysia’s Chairmanship, we will seek to enable discussion and diplomacy to take the front seat. This is a crucial moment in history for ASEAN and its Dialogue Partners – many of whom are involved in the recent dynamics happening across the world. Both Indonesia and Iran will do our part, and in the process, surely will support each other’s efforts.

We both also share the belief that multilateralism – with all its imperfections -- remains a feasible pathway for the future as no country can stand solely on its own. We are seeing challenges today that highlights the urgency to make the system more resilient, more representative, and more accountable to all and not just a few. Wars, economic inequality, climate change, and technological advancement such as AI are just a few issues, among many others, that can be solved when we tackle them as global challenges. This is why we should see the recent development in multilateral institutions not as something permanent, but as an opportunity to revitalize them -- as a reminder that just as global challenges evolve, so should the institutions hoping to overcome them.

Economically, Indonesia's accession to BRICS will inevitably bring us closer to Iran and we appreciate Iran’s open hands in accepting our application. BRICS for me does not just serve as a platform to influence regional stability and reshape the geopolitical landscape – the “political challenger” that many Western media may portray. I think BRICS also represent the spirit and desire to “diversify” of the global financial system and for it to be more inclusive toward developing countries. BRICS offers access to New Development Bank (NDB) which certainly still has something to prove compared to existing financing mechanism such as ADB or AIIB, but given the backing of its members, Indonesia believes in its potential to be realized.

It has to be said though, that economically, our trade number is not where we might have expected for two emerging countries. Unilateral sanction on Iran certainly is a factor, Indonesia does not acknowledge said sanction, but still, it causes concern – especially among private sector. This is a gap which both governments must actively bridge. As both countries grow closer, we should be more creative in finding solutions, we are seeing the rise of Local Currency Settlement (LCS) and barter mechanism just to name a few. These are strategic efforts we must push to attain the economic and technological benefits. I have seen myself how ingenious Iran’s industries are, when sanctions got imposed, Iranians do not just stand idly – they manufacture almost everything they need. On my way to the office I see Iranian cars, when I go shopping I see Iranian electronics, and concretely last year Indonesia agreed to purchase Iranian telemedicine devices to be used in four major hospitals across Indonesia.

Culturally, Indonesia and Iran represent a large number of Moslem population in the world, and very importantly we have been exemplary in the way we manage diversity in the school of thoughts/mazhabs that our people hold dear. Many Iranians may not know, but Indonesia also has millions of Shias in our country, we also have hundreds of Shia students who pursue study in Qom, and as a country we are committed to protect their religious rights. In Iran I have witnessed that difference between Sunni and Shia is not used as a tool to divide; clerics still discuss, even universities such as in Gorgan are appealing also to Indonesian Sunni students. Both countries are the cornerstone of doing exactly that, and that – I believe – is truly the principle of democracy: “majority rule, minority rights.”

Educational and religious exchanges have also been significant. Iran and Indonesia both has offered scholarships to Indonesian and Iranian students and academics, many of whom have returned to make contributions in religious and academic sectors in their countries. Furthermore, the creation of Iranian Corners at Indonesian universities and the Iranian Islamic Cultural Center in Jakarta has promoted richer cultural engagement. Our engagement is Islamic engagement, it is significant voice to the Islamic world, it is our duty to amplify this important message of peace.

After 75 years of shared responsibilities and solidarity, Indonesia and Iran have a clear path ahead: to collaborate for peace and prosperity for our nations, to embrace our full potential in various sectors, and to lead by example and show that cooperation wins over division, and unity wins over rivalry.



