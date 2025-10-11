Govt. extends industry support package by 1 month

TEHRAN – Abdollah Mohajer Darabi, a member of the board of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), announced a one-month extension for implementing the government’s industrial support package, following approval from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a note published by ICCIMA Online, Mohajer Darabi emphasized that Iran’s economic resilience depends on empowering the private sector.

He said the extension was confirmed by the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade during a recent meeting between business leaders, industry veterans, and the president.

He noted that although the government moved quickly after the recent 12-day war to mitigate its economic fallout, poor execution and insufficient consultation with the private sector had weakened the effectiveness of the relief package.

Mohajer Darabi stressed that while temporary measures such as the current extension are helpful, they are not enough to strengthen the private sector without long-term policy stability.

“Frequent shifts in macroeconomic decisions and repeated policy mistakes undermine the private sector’s ability to plan for sustainable growth,” he said.

He added that predictable government behavior is key to improving coordination between the state and the private sector, praising Pezeshkian’s commitment to holding regular joint meetings and the establishment of a joint ICCIMA–Central Bank taskforce to review monetary and foreign exchange policies.

Mohajer Darabi also called for reduced bureaucracy and regulatory barriers in trade and exports, arguing that easing procedures could potentially double Iran’s non-oil exports even under sanctions.

“The private sector is not facing a crisis—it is facing a super-crisis,” he wrote. “National solidarity is essential when external threats exist. The government must avoid impulsive, un-consulted decisions and end the internal ‘sanctioning’ of legitimate Iranian businesses.”

EF/MA