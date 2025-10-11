Special plan for historical texture of 3 Kermanshah’s ancient cities under compilation

TEHRAN—Kermanshah province has three ancient cities of Kermanshah, Sonqor, and Nowdeshah and special plan for historical textures of these cities is under compilation to revive and promote them.

Deputy Head of Kermanshah Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Kiumars Khani told ISNA that a total of 180 ancient cities have been identified across the country.

Given that in recent years the historical textures of these cities have been exposed to destruction and, and on the other hand, strict restrictions have been imposed on private owners' construction in these fabrics, it has been decided that a special plan for the protection and revitalization of the historical fabric of cities within a period of five years in historical cities will be developed and implemented by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in cooperation with municipalities and with the approval of Cultural Heritage Department , he said.

He continued that for this purpose, a special plan for the preservation and revitalization of the historical texture of the city of Sonqor has been developed in recent months, and phase zero studies have been conducted for the cities of Kermanshah and Nowdeshah, and it is planned that plans for these two cities will also be developed.

Khani reminded that in the special plan for the protection and revitalization of the historical texture of the cities, a set of incentive solutions has been considered with the aim of revitalizing and strengthening residence within the historical texture.

He added that there are 300 hectares of historical texture across Kermanshah city, in which 80 historical houses have been identified.

The official explained that houses dating back to before 1964 are considered historic houses in the city's historical texture and should be protected.

Kermanshah is a region celebrated for its profound historical and cultural significance. Set against the backdrop of the Zagros Mountains, Kermanshah has been an important center of civilization since ancient times.

The province boasts remarkable archaeological treasures, including the monumental rock reliefs of Taq-e Bostan and the ancient inscriptions at Bisotun, which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Beyond its historical allure, Kermanshah features breathtaking natural landscapes, such as the serene Sarab-e Niloofar Spring, the dramatic Quri Qal’eh water cave, and the picturesque Parishan waterfall.

With its blend of historical marvels and natural wonders, Kermanshah offers a rich tapestry of experiences that continue to captivate visitors and highlight Iran’s diverse heritage.

KD

