Five Iranian books selected for 2025 White Ravens list

TEHRAN- The 2025 White Ravens Catalogue, compiled by Munich’s International Youth Library (Internationale Jugendbibliothek, IJB), includes five notable works by authors from Iran.

The selection includes the books “The Marvelous Zippy Whiz Cub Academy,” “The Stars Laugh in Blue,” “A Sun in the Turkmen Sahra,” “The Wandering Coffin,” and “Siyagalesh, the Forest Guardian.”

In a preface to the catalogue, International Youth Library director Christiane Raabe expressed her enthusiasm for the 2025 edition of The White Ravens, an esteemed annual list highlighting outstanding children’s and young adult books from around the world.

Raabe emphasized the vital role of publishers, institutions, authors, and illustrators worldwide, whose generous support in providing review copies makes this publication possible.

The 2025 list includes 215 notable titles from 49 languages across 63 countries, reflecting diverse voices, themes, and innovative approaches. The selection process involves a dedicated team of experts who review thousands of donated books, focusing on literary quality, visual impact, and relevance.

The catalogue aims to promote international excellence in children’s literature, fostering cross-cultural understanding and inspiring young readers globally.

Written by Payam Ebrahimi and illustrated by Ghazaleh Bigdelou, “The Marvelous Zippy Whiz Cub Academy” is a vibrant tale set in a lively jungle where various animal parents are eager to secure certificates for their children. However, they all struggle to understand the true significance of these accolades. At the Zippy Whiz Cub Academy, the headmaster enforces a standard curriculum that encourages all students to acquire the same skills, regardless of their natural abilities. This raises the question: Can a fish truly learn to fly, or a turtle run quickly?

"The Stars Laugh in Blue" is a graceful and evocative poetry collection by Safoura Nayyeri that explores the inner worlds of teenagers—capturing their emotions, dreams, and the quiet beauty found in everyday moments. Each poem invites readers to slow down, reflect, and connect more deeply—with the world around them and the often-overlooked landscapes of their own thoughts and feelings.

Recurring symbols such as rain, birds, gardens, and stars evoke a sense of longing and curiosity, creating a tapestry that feels both intimately personal and universally relatable. Illustrated by Salimeh Babakhan, the book’s gentle, expressive illustrations beautifully complement the tone of the poems, adding visual warmth and subtlety to the reading experience.

“A Sun in the Turkmen Sahra,” written by Yousef Qoujaq and illustrated by Najla Mahdavi-Ashraf, draws readers into the simple, heartfelt world of Aylar, a young Turkmen girl, and her innocent childhood concerns. When she tells a small lie to an elderly neighbor, her peaceful life is disrupted. Overcome with guilt, she finds herself unable to weave carpets as she once did.

With the support of her mother and the women of her village, Aylar learns valuable lessons about honesty and kindness. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Iran’s Turkmen Sahra, the story vividly portrays a world rich in color, tradition, and quiet resilience. Each page resembles a woven carpet—a beautiful tribute to the artistry and strength of the Turkmen people.

Written by Hamidreza Shahabadi, "The Wandering Coffin" is a richly layered, gripping novel that masterfully combines elements of fantasy, horror, and historical fiction, set against the backdrop of the Qajar dynasty. The story follows Samad, a medical student in Tehran, who embarks on a dangerous journey to deliver a mysterious corpse—concealed inside a chest—to the medical school in Tabriz, where it is needed for anatomy lessons.

As the journey unfolds, it takes a dark and perilous turn, plunging Samad into a series of tense and suspenseful events that captivate from the very first page. Along the way, he faces terrifying external threats, including supernatural entities such as demons and spirits, while also confronting his own buried fears and painful memories. These harrowing experiences lead him toward self-discovery and personal growth.

“Siyagalesh, the Forest Guardian,” written by Mohammadreza Shams and illustrated by Parvin Heidarizadeh, draws inspiration from northern Iranian folk tales about a legendary figure known as Siyagalesh, the guardian of herders’ cattle and sheep. Living deep within the forest, Siyagalesh also protects wildlife and punishes those who harm animals. This story reimagines the traditional character in a modern setting. Always ready to assist animals in need, Siyagalesh one day falls into a trap set by hunters. However, this time, it is the animals who come to his rescue.

The book also introduces readers to Iran’s rich biodiversity and the diverse range of native animal species, highlighting the importance of preserving the country’s natural ecosystems.

The White Ravens catalogue – a treasure trove for literary discoveries – serves as a compass through the vast children's book market for publishers, libraries, literary festivals, international bookstores and agencies, as well as anyone interested in international children's books.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian books picked for the White Ravens Catalogue 2025.

