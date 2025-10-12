Iran garners two awards at IUCN World Conservation Congress

TEHRAN – The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) has presented two awards, namely Reverse the Red and the International Ranger Awards 2025, to the country at the World Conservation Congress.

The congress is being held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, from October 11 to 15.

Reverse the Red is a global movement that ignites strategic cooperation and action to ensure the survival of wild species and ecosystems and reverse the negative trend of biodiversity loss.

Through a strategic initiative, Reverse the Red brings together a diverse coalition of leading scientists, advocates, and partners committed to using a data-driven and science-based approach to assess, plan, and act for species conservation.

Reverse the Red provides the tools and expertise to empower governments, partners, and local communities to set and reach biodiversity conservation targets and celebrates and amplifies achievements for species.

This year, Reverse the Red has awarded medals to 26 Countries that have demonstrated excellence in the development and delivery of evidence-based National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans (NBSAPs).

An expert panel, led by the IUCN Species Survival Commission, reviewed NBSAPs from all Convention on Biological Diversity Parties using a clear set of criteria, assessing both the process and content of each plan. Scoring was based on transparency, scientific rigor, stakeholder engagement, and alignment with global biodiversity targets, and medals were awarded to the highest-scoring NBSAPs from each IUCN statutory region.

The Iranian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Reza Ameri, has received the award on behalf of the country.

The IUCN WCPA has presented 13 rangers and ranger teams with the 2025 International Ranger Awards, recognising their incredible dedication to nature conservation.

The International Ranger Awards are intended to honour the courage, resilience, and perseverance of rangers across the world; displaying their achievements, raising public awareness about the importance of such professionals, and providing winners with funds to support the land they help protect.

This year, the WCPA – in collaboration with Conservation Allies, Universal Ranger Support Alliance, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature – has extended awards to six individuals and seven teams with prizes between 5,000 and 25,000 dollars.

Iran is the first country in West Asia to have won this award. Saidvaa National Park and the southern Parvar Protected Area Ranger Team (nine members) in Semnan province are awarded for determinedly overcoming social and ecological challenges to advance conservation.

Azin Saeedi, as the representative of the rangers, has received the award, doe.ir reported.

WCPA is the world’s premier network of protected and conserved areas expertise. The Commission has over 3200 members spanning 140 countries who provide strategic advice to policymakers and work to strengthen capacity and investment for protected areas establishment and management.

strategic goals for long-term biodiversity preservation

The Department of Environment (DOE) has revised a comprehensive plan, setting its strategic goals for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity by the Iranian calendar year 1430 (March 2051-March 2052).

In May, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order, obligating the DOE to prepare a comprehensive plan for the preservation of biodiversity in the country, covering different environmental sectors.

In this line, several meetings have been convened with the participation of faculty members, environmental experts, and managers, as well as NGOs, IRNA reported.

During the meetings, the participants agreed on five main goals: promoting the integrity and resilience of biodiversity, conserving biodiversity for sustainable use, equitably sharing the benefits derived from genetic resources, raising public awareness, enhancing specialized knowledge, and modern technologies for effective biodiversity management, strengthening financial resources and national mechanisms for the implementation of the comprehensive strategic plan for biodiversity.

Finally, the national biodiversity conservation program will be revised based on the national biodiversity strategies and action plan (NBSAP) by relevant executive agencies, academic experts, and non-governmental organizations, to be approved by the DOE.

