50,000 tons of farmed shrimp to be produced in Iran by late Mar. 2026

TEHRAN – Iran expects to produce between 45,000 and 50,000 tons of farmed shrimp this year (ends in late March 2026), up from 40,000 tons in the previous year, according to the Fisheries Organization of Iran.

Mehrdad Mohammadi-Doust, director general of the office for shrimp and marine aquatics at the organization, said Hormozgan province remains the leading region in shrimp farming.

He noted that a total of 16,106 hectares of shrimp farms have been cultivated across five coastal provinces this year. Harvesting has already begun and will continue through early December.

EF/MA