Tehran’s Tabi'at Bridge to light up blue for World Food Day

TEHRAN – The iconic Tabi'at Bridge - the largest pedestrian overpass in Tehran – will shine in blue on Thursday, October 16, to mark World Food Day.

The illumination will take place by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Municipality of Tehran, aiming to raise public awareness about the need to create sustainable, resilient, and inclusive agricultural systems.

As FAO marks 80 years, the Organization continues to work alongside its members and partners to find practical, lasting solutions that respond to today’s challenges and help achieve a food-secure world for all, for today and tomorrow.

World Food Day 2025 is calling for global collaboration in creating a peaceful, sustainable, prosperous, and food-secure future.