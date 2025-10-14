Tehran, Ankara to boost ties in emerging sciences

TEHRAN – The science attaché of Iran in Turkey has met with Turkish university officials, exploring avenues to promote scientific cooperation, particularly joint research in emerging sciences.

During a meeting held between Mohammad-Reza Pour-mohammadi, and Mehmet Cahit Güran, the Rector of Hacettepe University, the two officials reviewed former agreements and highlighted the need for the expansion of ties, including collaborative research projects in cutting-edge fields, IRNA reported.

They also discussed offering sabbatical leaves for postgraduate students, and holding scientific seminars and conferences focusing on regional issues.

In a meeting with Hatice Bakkaloğlu, the Vice Rector of Hacettepe University, the two sides underlined the significance of fostering scientific collaborations between the two nations, particularly by organizing joint postgraduate courses and conducting scientific research.

Iran’s science attaché also attended a meeting with Kürşat Aydoğan, the Rector of Bilkent University.

Aydoğan presented a report on the academic status of Iranian students. The official said that they value scientific cooperation with Iranian universities, calling for further joint efforts.

For his part, Pour-mohammadi highlighted implementing formerly signed memoranda of understanding and expanding partnerships between the universities of the two countries.

Recent agreements

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and Suleyman Demirel University of Turkey have signed a scientific, research, and educational memorandum of understanding.

The MOU was signed by Seyyed Basir Hashemi, Chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, and Alim Koşar, Vice Rector of Suleyman Demirel University.

According to the MOU, the two universities will develop their academic interactions through exchanging students and professors, implementing joint research projects, as well as holding international courses and Seminars, Mehr news agency reported.

The signed MOU will play a key role in promoting science diplomacy and expanding international collaborations. It will also lay the basis for sharing expertise, promoting modern technologies, and improving health indices, Hashemi noted.

For his part, Koşar said the MOU is a milestone in the development of scientific and research relations between the two countries. “Cooperating with Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, as one of the most reliable universities in Iran, will be a great opportunity to enhance our scientific, educational, and research activities,” he added.

In a meeting held on April 26, Mohammad Nabi Shahiki, the deputy science minister of innovation and technology, and Mustafa Aydin, the president of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), elaborated on the capacities of each country and explored the potentials for expanding scientific cooperation, the science ministry’s website reported.

The officials proposed the establishment of a technology transfer office, cooperation in the fields of water technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and the implementation of joint projects between the Scientific and Industrial Research Organizations of Iran and Turkey, with a priority on transferring technology to the industrial sector.

The two sides agreed on launching a joint digital economy research center. Partnership in holding start-up events, periodically, as well as defining collaborative postdoc projects in modern agriculture, biomaterials, and biotechnology sectors, were among the other agreed programs.

The officials also announced their readiness to foster ties among universities of the two countries to enhance scientific and technological collaborations.

