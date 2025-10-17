Israeli media: Friendly fire in Gaza killed Israeli captives

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that the inaccuracy of intelligence information about the locations of Israeli captives inside Gaza has led to the deaths of some of them in Israeli attacks carried out in the Strip.

Citing an Israeli source, the news outlet explained that over the past two years, the Israeli army has carried out several special operations inside Gaza to retrieve the captives.

In one operation, the elite Sayeret Matkal unit infiltrated a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, before Hamas fighters responded swiftly to the attack, resulting in serious injuries in the Israeli unit and the death of one captive, whose body was recovered by Hamas.