Iranian scientist wins UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Award

TEHRAN – Behzad Qiasi, a faculty member of the University of Tehran, has won the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Young Scientists Awards for his project titled ‘Develop a sustainable hydrotourism model in Iran’s Miankaleh Biosphere Reserve’.

Qiasi has a Ph.D. in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering. His project aims to restore wetlands while supporting local livelihoods. He will work with communities, NGOs, and government agencies to design eco-friendly tourism that reduces pressure on water resources. Through environmental and economic assessments, he will identify viable green jobs linked to cultural heritage and nature conservation. His project will empower local voices, especially youth and women, and produce a replicable model for other fragile wetland reserves.

This year, 11 young researchers from across the globe, including Morocco, China, Congo, the U.S., Brazil, Ghana, and Algeria, have received MAB Young Scientists Awards for their outstanding efforts and contributions.

These projects were focused on addressing the impacts of climate change on soils, pollinators, and wildlife, developing indigenous knowledge, promoting sustainable tourism, and analyzing the socio-environmental effects of resource extraction. They will contribute to the achievement of the MAB Program goals while offering replicable solutions to build more resilient and sustainable societies.

The prize announcement took place during the 37th session of the MAB International Coordinating Council (ICC), held in Hangzhou, China, after the fifth World Network of Biosphere Reserves’ global summit, which took place from September 22 to 26.

Held every 10 years, the World Network of Biosphere Reserves comes together to identify priorities, strengthen collaboration, and define a Global Action Plan for the future.

Iran grabs two awards at IUCN World Conservation Congress

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) has presented two awards, namely Reverse the Red and the International Ranger Awards 2025, to the country at the World Conservation Congress.

The congress was held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, from October 11 to 15.

Reverse the Red is a global movement that ignites strategic cooperation and action to ensure the survival of wild species and ecosystems and reverse the negative trend of biodiversity loss.

The Iranian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Reza Ameri, received the award on behalf of the country.

The IUCN WCPA has presented 13 rangers and ranger teams with the 2025 International Ranger Awards, recognising their incredible dedication to nature conservation.

The International Ranger Awards are intended to honour the courage, resilience, and perseverance of rangers across the world; displaying their achievements, raising public awareness about the importance of such professionals, and providing winners with funds to support the land they help protect.

Iran is the first country in West Asia to have won this award. Saidvaa National Park and the southern Parvar Protected Area Ranger Team (nine members) in Semnan province are awarded for determinedly overcoming social and ecological challenges to advance conservation.

Azin Saeedi, as the representative of the rangers, has received the award, doe.ir reported.

