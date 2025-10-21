Value of Iran’s e-commerce transactions hit $65b in H1

TEHRAN – The total value of e-commerce transactions in Iran reached 32.63 quadrillion rials (around $65 billion) during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22), marking a 52 percent increase compared with 21.24 quadrillion rials ($42 billion) in the same period last year, according to Hamid Toufighi, acting head of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade’s E-Commerce Development Center.

Toufighi said the total number of transactions stood at 2.5 billion, up 14 percent year on year, while the average value per transaction reached about 13.15 million rials ($26), showing a 36 percent increase from the previous year.

He added that Iran’s e-commerce value has grown steadily over the past four years, reaching 12.37 quadrillion rials in 2021 (around $24.7 billion), 18.36 quadrillion rials in 2022 (around $36.7 billion), and 31.88 quadrillion rials (around $63.8 billion) in 2023, before jumping to 55 quadrillion rials (about $110 billion) last year.

Toufighi also provided data on the Government Electronic Procurement System (known as SETAD), noting that the total value of transactions on the platform reached 13.57 quadrillion rials ($27 billion) last year, a 21 percent rise from the year before. In the first half of this year, transactions on SETAD were valued at 9.90 quadrillion rials ($19.8 billion), showing an 80 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

He emphasized that achieving full digital transformation in commerce requires modernization of structures, updated regulations, and strengthened institutional capacities.

This year’s agenda, he said, focuses on expanding smart systems, harnessing big data for policymaking, and advancing digital governance frameworks to support continued growth in Iran’s e-commerce sector.

EF/MA