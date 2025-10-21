Iran starts exporting smart electricity meters to neighboring countries

TEHRAN – Iran has begun exporting domestically produced smart electricity meters to neighboring countries, according to Hamed Ahmadi, Director General of the Technical, Engineering and Smartization Office at the Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company (Tavanir).

Ahmadi said the Iranian-made smart meters are built with cutting-edge technology comparable to top global standards and are manufactured by domestic knowledge-based companies.

He added that Iran has now achieved full technical maturity in this field, enabling local producers to compete with leading international manufacturers.

The official also noted that data collection and consumption analysis systems for these smart meters have been entirely designed and localized within the country, marking a significant step toward digitalization and self-sufficiency in Iran’s electricity sector.

EF/MA