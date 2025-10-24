Iran self-sufficient in door, window production

TEHRAN – Iran has reached near self-sufficiency in door and window manufacturing, with only additive materials still imported, the secretary of the Iranian Association of Door and Window Manufacturers said.

Vahid Jalalipour, speaking Thursday at the opening of the 17h edition of Doors and Windows Technology International Exhibition of Iran (Do-Win Tech 2025), said the main challenge facing producers lies in fragmented decision-making in the construction industry, underscoring the need for better coordination among relevant organizations.

He described the association as a vital link between producers and consumers and called for stronger government support to ensure high-quality products reach the market.

Jalalipour noted that advances in technology have significantly boosted efficiency in the sector, adding that modern systems such as PVC and thermal break aluminum frames, along with double-glazed windows, can reduce gas and electricity consumption by at least 40 percent — a major contribution to balancing the country’s energy use.

EF/MA