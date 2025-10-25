‘Power plant fuel reserves ready for winter, no blackouts expected’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said the country’s power plants are fully stocked with fuel for the winter, adding that no electricity shortages are expected in the coming months thanks to new generation projects and inter-ministerial coordination.

Speaking to state media, Aliabadi said despite facing five consecutive years of drought and an exceptionally hot summer, “comprehensive measures” have been taken to ensure stable electricity supply during the cold season.

He noted that the Energy and Oil ministries have closely coordinated to fill power plant fuel reserves. “Compared with last year, we have managed to increase our fuel storage levels significantly,” he said.

The minister emphasized, however, that public cooperation through energy saving remains essential.

“If the agreed fuel supply schedule between the Energy Ministry, Oil Ministry, and other agencies is implemented as planned, we will have a smooth winter with no disruptions to power for households or industries until early spring,” he added.

