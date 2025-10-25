Chabahar-Zahedan railway project surpasses 84% progress

TEHRAN – The Chabahar-Zahedan railway has passed 84 percent physical progress and is expected to become operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), according to Abbas Khatibi, deputy head of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company.

Khatibi said the project has set a new national record by laying 50 kilometers of track in just one month, achieving a daily rail-laying rate of 3,500 meters.

“This unprecedented milestone marks a new chapter in Iran’s railway development,” he said, emphasizing the government’s strong determination to complete the eastern corridor and link the strategic port of Chabahar to the national railway network.

EF/MA