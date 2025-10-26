Family as heartbeat of art and human connection

TEHRAN – Marking the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tehran hosted the Korea-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition on October 23rd in a vibrant celebration of cultural ties at the Ambassador’s Residence.

Jointly organized with the Cultural Coordination Center under the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, the exhibition unfolded under the poignant theme of “Family,” serving as a dynamic platform to deepen mutual understanding and expand cultural exchange.

The exhibition featured a compelling dialogue between two distinct calligraphic traditions. From Korea, a delegation of twelve artists from the Korean Calligraphy Association, led by President Yoo Hyun-deok, showcased the refined harmony of their art. The delegation's visit was particularly significant as it marked the first time in nine years that Korean calligraphy artists have traveled to Iran for such an event.

During the event, the Tehran Times conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Yoo Hyun-deok, which follows.

Q: What effect has the theme of this exhibition, which is the universal concept of family, had on your artistic process?

A: In fact, the choice of the family theme for this exhibition was mine.

The concept of family truly holds a special place in human relationships and life.

In my opinion, there is absolutely no need to know the language; the mere existence of the concept of family in human relationships means that they can easily connect with each other.

In truth, organizing this exhibition had many ups and downs and difficulties for us, but it was precisely because of this concept of family that we did this work, a concept whose value remains preserved and its meaning is very beautiful.

Q: Please tell us about the similarities between Korean and Iranian calligraphy.

A: The main understanding and the principal commonality in Iranian and Korean calligraphy is that we don't necessarily write just to leave something behind and record it; we display our heart, our feelings, our power of imagination, and our logic through calligraphy.

Q: How does holding such exhibitions and conducting such cultural actions strengthen Iran-Korea cultural relations?

A: In fact, I don't use the concept of cultural exchange much because I believe that if people connect with each other and this connection is established beautifully, very normally and smoothly, this cultural transfer also happens. As a result, human relationship comes first for me.

I am sure that when I return to Korea and think of Iran and Iranians, my heart will beat faster and I will feel encouraged.

I record my art with this feeling, and when art is recorded with this feeling, it turns into a valuable work.

Photo By Niloofar Aghili

Photo By Niloofar Aghili