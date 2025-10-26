Extensive restoration of historical monuments underway in Fars province

TEHRAN-- Head of Fars Cultural Heritage Department Sadegh Zare’ announced the implementation of restoration operations for 34 historical monuments in different parts of the province.

According to Miras Aria, he said that these projects are being implemented with the aim of protecting the valuable heritage of Fars and providing a basis for sustainable tourism exploitation.

He added that Fars Cultural Heritage Department has developed a comprehensive plan for the preservation and restoration of historical monuments this year, and efforts are being made to preserve the heritage of the past while providing the possibility of introducing and exploiting these monuments for tourism.

Emphasizing that Fars province is a treasure trove of Iranian history and civilization, he added that preserving the historical monuments of this province is considered to be a means of preserving the country's national and cultural identity.

Zare’ mentioned the restoration of the Sassanid Palace of Sarvestan as one of the flagship projects and said that the implementation of sanitary facilities, the repair of the base building, and the restoration of the main building are among the measures in this complex.

Referring to the restoration projects in Shiraz, he added that restoration and organization of Hafezieh Tomb, Haft Tanan Stone Museum, New Mosque, and the historical houses of Salehi, Alamdar, Medhat (attributed to Saadi), and Barakat have also begun.

He continued that in the cities, the restoration of Ardeshir Babakan Palace in Firuzabad, the reliefs of the Chogan Gorge in Kazerun, the reliefs of the Parthian soldier in Qir and Karzin, and the walkways of a garden in Pasargadae are among the prominent projects in the field of historical sites.

Zare’ also announced the attention to the religious and folk monuments and said that the restoration of Jame’ Mosque of Neyriz, Jame’ Mosque of Darab, Jame’ Mosque of Surian in Bavanat, Ali Khan and Bagher Khan mosques, and a ancient bathhouse in Lamerd County are underway.

Referring to the research activities, he added that the registration of intangible monuments of the cities of Shiraz and Jahrom and the completion of the archaeological map of Sarchehan County are on the agenda.

He emphasized that the development of scientific research and documentation complements the development and physical measures in the field of cultural heritage and plays an important role in transferring the knowledge and experience to the future generations.

Fars province, historically known as Persis, was the heartland of the Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC), founded by Cyrus the Great. It was later that the administrative center under Darius I, who established Persepolis as the empire’s ceremonial capital. Today, Fars remains one of Iran’s most culturally significant regions, home to iconic poets, historical sites, and architectural marvels.

Shiraz, the capital of Fars, is celebrated as the city of poetry, nightingales, and gardens. It was a major center of learning in the medieval Islamic world and served as the capital during the Zand dynasty (1751–1794). The city houses several breathtaking landmarks, including the Afif-Abad Garden, the Tomb of Hafez, the Tomb of Sa’di, and the Atigh Jame’ Mosque. Additionally, its lush Persian gardens, such as Narenjestan Garden and Eram Garden, continue to enchant visitors from around the world.

KD