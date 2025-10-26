Iran launches pilot program for tourist currency exchange and payment cards at airports

TEHRAN – The Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CBI) said it has begun a pilot phase of a plan to buy foreign currency from international tourists and issue “tourist cards” at the country’s international airports.

According to a CBI statement, the purchases will be made at rates corresponding to transactions in the CBI’s center for the exchange of currency and gold.

The initiative aims to channel foreign exchange inflows through official platforms, facilitate rial payments for tourists, and increase transparency in foreign currency transactions.

Under the pilot program, one designated commercial bank will act as the authorized operator, purchasing foreign currency from tourists and issuing tourist cards. The cards will allow holders to use their exchanged funds in rials for payments within Iran.

The central bank said the plan marks an initial step toward expanding Iran’s tourism payment system and strengthening links between the currency market and the tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri announced the plan last year, citing the lack of a proper foreign exchange mechanism and the absence of international credit card services as key barriers to the tourism industry. He urged the central bank to develop new payment solutions for foreign visitors.

Iran hopes the initiative will make travel easier for international visitors and boost revenues from its cultural and historical attractions. The country has 29 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including centuries-old mosques, gardens, bazaars, and ancient monuments.

AM