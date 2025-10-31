Shutdown chaos deepens as U.S. government closure hits one-month mark

The United States government shutdown entered its 31st day Friday, tying the record for the longest in American history, with no resolution in sight and mounting pressure on lawmakers to end the impasse.

Congress remains gridlocked over budget negotiations, particularly surrounding Medicaid funding and defense spending. Despite growing bipartisan calls for compromise, no votes are scheduled until next week, leaving federal agencies paralyzed and millions of Americans in limbo.

Nearly 900,000 federal employees are furloughed, and 2 million more are working without pay. Airports report severe delays due to understaffed TSA and air traffic control teams.

President Donald Trump has called on the Senate to scrap the filibuster, so that the Republican majority can bypass Democrats and reopen the federal government.

If the shutdown continues past Monday, it will officially become the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 35-day closure of 2018–2019.