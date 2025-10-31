Erdogan to Merz: Does Germany not see Israeli genocide in Gaza?

At a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Germany over its ignorance of Israel's "genocide" and attacks in Gaza, Reuters reported.

The open public friction between NATO allies emerged on Merz's first visit to Turkey since taking office.

Merz said his government had stood by Israel since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and that he believes Israel was exercising its right to self-defence.

"It would have taken only one decision to avoid countless unnecessary casualties. Hamas should have released the hostages earlier and laid down its arms," he said, adding he hoped the war was coming to an end with the U.S.-brokered and Turkey-backed ceasefire deal.

Erdogan, among the most vocal critics of Israel's assault on Gaza and a key player in the ceasefire talks, said he could not agree with Merz.

"Hamas does not have bombs (or) nuclear arms but Israel has all of these and uses these weapons to hit Gaza, for example with those bombs again last night," Erdogan said.

"Do you, as Germany, not see these? Do you, as Germany, not follow these? Besides hitting Gaza, (Israel) has always sought to suppress it through famine and genocide," he said.

A UN inquiry determined that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, arguing that its killings, siege and destruction were carried out with the intent to destroy Palestinian life in the enclave. Multiple Israeli and international rights groups reached the same conclusion.