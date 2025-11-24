Hamas delegation meets Egypt’s intelligence chief over Israeli ceasefire violations

A senior delegation from Hamas has met Egypt’s intelligence chief in Cairo to discuss Israel’s breaches of the ceasefire agreement, Al Jazeera reported Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the group said it reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in its meeting with Hassan Rashad, but accused Israel of “continued violations” that it said threatened to “undermine the deal”.

Hamas, whose delegation included its exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, called for a “clear and defined mechanism” under the supervision of mediators to document and halt any breaches of the deal.

Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement with Hamas on an almost daily basis since it was reached in October, killing more than 300 people in Gaza.