First tourist train in Gilan launched

TEHRAN-- The first tourist train of Gilan province departed from Rasht Railway Station for Lushan.

According to IRIB, Director General of North 2 Railway Rahmat Rahmatnejad said that the schedule of this train with a capacity of 300 passengers is every Friday.

The route of this train passes through the lush forest of Saravan, Siahroud Dam Bridge, Manjil Dam Bridge (the longest railway bridge in the country), and the beautiful Shahroud Bridge (Lushan Brick Bridge), which provides passengers with the opportunity to see unique railway sights and attractions.

Also, Head of Gilan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Yousef Salmankhah said that Gilan, with its Hyrcanian forests and 300 kilometers of coastline, has always been attractive to the tourists.

Over 13.6 million vehicles entered Gilan province during March-September 2025, he said, adding that over 40 million people have visited the province.

Morteza Mollanejad, the chief executive of the Iranian Rail Equipment Manufacturing Company, said: “There is opportunity for cooperation to develop more routes. We hope to soon see a large number of tourists arriving in Gilan via rail lines.”

Gilan province in northern Iran has experienced a considerable boost in tourism industry. Among the province's most visited locations are the picturesque village of Masuleh, the ancient Rudkhan Castle (aka Qale Rudkhan), and the Gilan Rural Heritage Museum.

KD

