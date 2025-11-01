Tehran–Moscow partnership will not yield to foreign pressure: Russian envoy

TEHRAN – Russia has reiterated that its relations with Iran will continue to be guided by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, emphasizing that Moscow will not yield to external pressure or seek alternatives to its close ties with Tehran.

“I reiterate that the strategic nature of the relations is guaranteed in both countries,” Russian Ambassador Alexey Yurievich Dedov told Fars News Agency in an exclusive interview published on Saturday.

Beyond cooperation in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, Ambassador Dedov highlighted several key areas of bilateral collaboration, including transportation, logistics, construction of the Rasht–Astara railway, the North–South international transport corridor, and energy. “Under no circumstances will we negotiate under the pressure or coercion of a third country, and there are many prospects for advancing these initiatives,” he said.

‘Snapback sanctions unacceptable and illegal’

The ambassador strongly criticized attempts by Western countries to activate the snapback mechanism, which reinstates previously lifted UN sanctions against Iran.

“We consider the activation of the snapback mechanism unacceptable and illegal,” Dedov said. “All limitations arising from the snapback mechanism are unacceptable to us. We insist that all provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, including its envisaged restrictions, have ended.”

The snapback mechanism was formally invoked by the European signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—the United Kingdom, Germany, and France—in late August. On September 19, the UN Security Council voted against permanently lifting pre-JCPOA sanctions on Iran. On September 27, the Council also rejected a resolution introduced by Russia and China—both remaining JCPOA signatories alongside Iran, after the United States’ withdrawal in 2018—to delay the reimposition of sanctions. A day later, the E3 announced that UN sanctions against Iran had officially been reimposed.

‘Russia to continue cooperation with Iran based on Comprehensive Strategic Treaty’

Dedov reiterated that Russia remains fully prepared to continue cooperation with Iran based on the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. Signed on January 17, 2025, in Russia by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, the treaty is intended to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Under the agreement, Iran and Russia aim to enhance collaboration in defense, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology. The treaty marks a major step forward in bilateral relations, opening what Dedov described as “a new chapter in reciprocal ties between the two nations.”

“Oman’s mediation between Iran and the United States has been highly active and positive,” Dedov added. “Iran has expressed satisfaction with Oman’s efforts, and recently Oman’s special representative visited Tehran and was received at the highest level.”

‘Iran is one of most important priorities in Russia’s foreign policy’

Ambassador Dedov described Iran as one of the most important priorities in Russia’s foreign policy. “Iran is an independent actor on the international stage, plays a significant role in regional developments, and is active in promoting a multipolar world,” he said.

Russia, he noted, has consistently supported Iran’s efforts to secure full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), to join BRICS, to obtain observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union, and to sign a free trade agreement with that bloc.

“The Iran–Russia relationship is strategic, not tactical,” Dedov stressed. “Despite changing international conditions, both countries remain committed to implementing the treaty, and its strategic character will not change.”

Cultural exchanges have also played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. This year, the Russian Cultural Week was successfully held in Iran, while Iranian Cultural Days are planned in Russia next year. A high-level delegation led by Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyed Abbas Salehi, recently participated in the United Cultures conference in St. Petersburg. On November 24, Moscow will host the first Eurasia Cinema Freedom Award ceremony, titled “Diamond Butterfly,” with Iranian films taking part.

‘Joint projects to continue despite sanctions’

Construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant continues jointly between Iran and Russia, despite sanctions on both countries.

Dedov emphasized that military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is conducted in full accordance with international law and has never been directed against the interests of any third nation.

Alexey Yurievich Dedov is serving his second diplomatic tenure in Iran. He previously served as deputy ambassador in Tehran from 2004 to 2009, and later as ambassador to Islamabad for six years beginning in 2013.