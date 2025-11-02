Intl. conference opportunity to introduce one of hottest spots on Earth

TERHAN—The Fourth International Lut Desert Tourism Conference will be a unique opportunity to introduce tourism and investment capacities in one of the hottest spots on Earth, said Head of South Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Seyyed Ahmad Barabadi.

“This international event will be held at the University of Birjand and the tourist areas of Nehbandan county on November 12-13 with the presence of scholars, researchers, domestic and foreign investors, and high-ranking state officials,” Barabadi said on Saturday addressing the fifth meeting of the conference-organizing committee.

Referring to the goals of the conference, he said that in this scientific and specialized event, tourism and investment opportunities and capacities in the Lut Desert will be examined.

The participants will visit the Lut Desert, Rig Yalan (a collection of sand dunes) of Nehbandan, and the village of Deh Salm, along with the palm groves of the region on the second day to experience firsthand the natural and tourist attractions of this global area, he pointed out.

Emphasizing the special status of Lut, he stated: “The Lut Desert, as the first natural relic of Iran registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is not only the hottest place on Earth but also has the highest sand dunes in the world. Holding this conference provides a platform to introduce these unique capacities and attract investors in the field of desert-based tourism.”

Barabadi added that more than 200 domestic and foreign guests are expected to attend this event. “Among the special invitees to this conference are the UNESCO Secretary-General, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Minister of Interior, Minister of Science, and the governors-general of Khorasan Razavi, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Kerman.”

Inviting the people, investors, mediapersons, and residents of Nehbandan and Tabas counties and Deh Salm village to help hosting the guests, he said: “We hope that by continuously holding this conference every two years, an effective flow will be formed in the field of desert tourism at the national and international levels and the ground will be prepared to attract more investors.”

Barabadi said that the estimated cost of holding upcoming conference is about 45 billion rials ($45,000).

KD

