Iran explores avenues to foster sci-tech ties with Pakistan, Nigeria

TEHRAN – Holding separate meetings with the Pakistani Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education, Wajiha Qamar, and the Nigerian Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf has explored avenues to develop scientific and technological ties between Iran and the two other countries.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13.

During the meeting with the Pakistani official, the two sides underlined cultural, civilizational ties between the two countries, and called for the expansion of scientific, academic, and educational cooperation.

Referring to Iranian distinguished poets like Hafez and Saadi, Qamar highlighted cultural commonalities as a valuable asset. She also lauded Iran’s achievements in technology and digital transformation.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf voiced the country’s readiness to share scientific and technological expertise with Pakistan.

Meeting the Nigerian official, Simaei-Sarraf emphasized promoting collaborative efforts, saying that Nigeria is an important country in Africa. Iran is interested in expanding scientific ties between the two countries through exchanging students and professors, as well as conducting joint projects in the oil, gas, and mining sectors.

MT/MG