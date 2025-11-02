Iranian carmakers manufacture 485,577 vehicles in 7 months

TEHRAN- Iranian three major automakers manufactured 485,577 vehicles during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22).

A review of the production status of the country's three major automakers indicates that their production during the first seven months of this year has decreased by a certain percentage compared to the same period last year.

The three major automakers, namely Iran Khodro, Saipa, and Pars Khodro, have published their production performance reports for the first seven months of this year on the CODAL system.

According to these statistics, 12 percent fewer cars were produced this year compared to last year.

From the beginning of the year until the end of Mehr (seventh Iranian month), these three automakers produced a total of 485,577 vehicles, whereas during the same period last year, 552,014 vehicles were produced.

Iran Khodro Company produced 319,241 vehicles in the first seven months of this year, representing a 10 percent growth compared to the same period last year. The company produced 29,264 more vehicles this year compared to the same period last year. However, in contrast, Saipa and Pars Khodro experienced a decline in production.

