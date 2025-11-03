Legitimacy from the people: The will that defines victory

LONDON - Despite the destruction that war leaves behind, true victory belongs to those with unyielding willpower.

Does movement happen according to the will of the oppressive powers, or is it according to the will of the resistance?

Any step taken by the Axis of Resistance, whether it seems to be in the enemy's interest or in the interest of the resistance, should be within the vision to achieve the objectives of the current phase. This does not count as a concession — and if it appears to be a concession, it is a calculated, necessary step within the direction dictated by circumstances — but it cannot be a step toward realizing the goals of the opposing project. Otherwise, it becomes a tool within their project.

If the will exists, there is no defeat. A party with will cannot be broken, except if it is subjected to total annihilation. That is not possible at the level of peoples. There are peoples and movements that possess the will with the means and tools to realize their goals, whether time is long or short. A party that yields in surrender has, by that act alone, accepted defeat. As for the equation that defines victory, either by military victory or by martyrdom, and regards martyrdom as victorious, then in all cases they are victorious, as the leader of the Resistance expressed.

The will cannot be destroyed if it exists. If one party abandons it, another one will raise the flag. Are those who seek to strip the resistance off its will the ones who created the resistance? Whoever did not grant legitimacy to the resistance from the onset cannot seize it. The people and the nation are the ones who gave legitimacy to the resistance, because it is their right to repel the aggressor. From here comes legitimacy, a usurper of legitimacy cannot grant legitimacy.

As for the secondary parties tasked with undermining the legitimacy of the resistance, such as subservient governments, they are incapable of eliminating the resistance because the resistance arose and grew in their presence. If they were unable to stop it in its early stages, they will not be able to eliminate it after it has been strengthened, even if it appears weakened in its confrontation with the main enemy. The resistance grew and emerged outside the control of state authorities, and the state does not know its entrances, exits, and tools. It is unable to eliminate it even if it wanted to. Nor should the compass deviate from the real enemy and the real confrontation.

The resistance aligns with internal structures, extending across educational, social, security, military, financial, and media institutions. If the state wanted to confront it forcibly, there would be a confrontation. The state may triumph over the visible structures of resistance, but legitimacy endures beyond what can be silenced or destroyed. Dominance and control do not negate the legitimacy of right and the will of right. It will inevitably renew because it is the will of a people.

Whether regimes succeed or collapse, the legitimacy of resistance persists, because its foundation lies not in political structures but in the inherent right to resist occupation. If the resistance succeeds in achieving its goals in liberation and in destroying the evil entity, only then will the reason for its existence end and the nation will turn to building a dignified and just life.